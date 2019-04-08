‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Zachary Levi on ‘Shazam!’ Opening Weekend Box Office

The next installment of the DC Extended Universe arrives this weekend in Shazam! The film stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero, the superpowered alter ego of the young Bill Batson, played by Asher Angel. The film opened in first place at the box office with $53 million for the weekend. Now Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is offering her congratulations on the strong start. “SHAZAMING the world!!!” Gadot tweeted with a photo of Shazam and Wonder Woman action figures together in the snow. “Congratulations on opening weekend! This movie is so fun, you all need to see it! So proud of you Zachary Levi! Welcome to the universe brother! We’ve been waiting for you. Celebrating you from 8,000 ft.”

Shazam! earned an A CinemaScore, matching Wonder Woman for the highest CinemaScore of all the DC Extended Universe movies. Shazam! also trails two percentage points behind Wonder Woman, with a 91% to Wonder Woman‘s 93%.

Director David F. Sandberg has said that he tried to include parts of the Shazam! Mythology for fans of any era of the character. “Yeah, I wanted to incorporate a little bit of everything, not just New 52 but the older stuff as well,” Sandberg said. “This suit, it’s one part that works like, I want the shorter cape of the Golden Age comics, but then we’re like, ‘Let’s try the hood from the New 52’ and little things like that and trying to balance it.”

The synopsis for Shazam! reads, “We all have a superhero inside of us — it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson’s case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do — have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he’ll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam’s magical abilities.”

In addition to Levi and Asher, Shazam! Also stars Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard Shazam, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s foster brother, Freddy Freeman.

Shazam! is now in theaters; Joker arrives on October 4, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.