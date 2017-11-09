‘Shazam’ Director and Star Comment on Billy Batson Casting

DC’s Shazam movie is currently moving down the production pipeline at a rapid pace, with some major casting updates in the last week.

As DC Comics fans know, Shazam is a unique superhero in that he’s basically a mystically-powered Superman, whose alter-ego happens to be a wise-cracking adolescent boy; that makes the job of casting him a two-part process, and now we have both parts of that puzzle in place.

Last week, we found out Chuck star Zachary Levi is playing Shazam; today we found out that Disney Channel actor Asher Angel will be playing Billy Batson, Shazam’s adolescent alter-ego. Check out how Shazam director David F. Sanders and Asher Angel reacted to the casting announcement:

David F. Sandberg

I was hoping to break the news about @asherdovangel last week with this photo but had to wait a bit ? A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:42am PST

As you can see above, director David F. Sandberg wanted to announce the Angel casting in a more clever manner: by comparing the young actor’s physical appearance to that of Zachary Levi. However, the trades are known for breaking scoops, so DC/WB waited a bit too long on this one.

Asher Angel

Blessed and beyond excited to share #Shazam A post shared by Asher Dov Angel (@asherdovangel) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Asher Angel may be young, but the Disney Channel breeds pros! As you can see above, the young actor is getting out in front of the casting announcement and pledging the sort of allegiance that DC Comics fans require of those playing their beloved comic book icons.

This live-action version of Billy Batson is going to be crucial to getting Shazam right, so here’s hoping the casting pick was the right one, and that Angel is ready to carry a major DC movie!

Shazam will be in theaters on April 5, 2019.

