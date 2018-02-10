‘Shazam!’ Director Reveals Sivana Industries Logo

Shazam director David F. Sandberg just revealed the first glimpse of material from the movie via an unusual means of distribution. Sandberg offered the first look at the logo for Sivana Industries, presumably the company run by villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, via Reddit.

Fans on Reddit began speculating about how cool it would be if Sandberg offered a first look at Shazam through a DC Extended Universe subreddit instead of through the usual press outlets. Sandberg apparently appreciated the idea and while he couldn’t offer a look at the Shazam costume, he did offer the Sivana Industries logo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Sivana is one of Shazam’s oldest and greatest foes. He will be played in the film by Mark Strong, who also played Sinestro in the Green Lantern movie. Strong has spoken about his Shazam role previously.

”I’m playing an evil bastard called Doctor Sivana, they are always the best characters to play, the most fun,” Strong said. “I was Sinestro in Green Lantern, which I thought was a rather good film, but it didn’t do what they wanted. So I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that, and he was meant to get even worse in the second one but that never happened, but I think I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!, I hope so.

”I’ve been training like a mad man. I’m about to go over and see the stunt guys, I’ve been trying all of these harnesses on and I think I’m going to be doing lots of flying around and firing electricity out of my hands.”

Strong wasn’t kidding about the training, as you can see in this video.

Shazam currently has a 3.69 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the 19th most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Shazam by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Shazam opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.