Possible ‘Shazam!’ Synopsis Revealed

With Shazam! in pre-production we are seeing more updates on the next DC Extended Universe movie to head to filming and now those updates include a possible early synopsis.

A new report from That Hashtag Show hints that the movie’s working synopsis is sticking close to the comic’s mythology for the titular character. You can read the synopsis below.

Based on the DC Comics character “Shazam!” Billy Batson becomes Captain Marvel, the world’s mightiest mortal, when he says the magic word “Shazam! The name is an acronym for six gods and heroes of the ancient world as well as their attributes. The wisdom of Solomon, strength of Hercules, stamina of Atlas, power of Zeus, courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury.

While the synopsis isn’t set in stone it does reaffirm the lighthearted tone of the upcoming film, something that director David F. Sandberg himself has teasing with various updates in the process, including a recent humorous take on “special effects” for the film and “first look” at the script.

In addition to having a working synopsis in place, Shazam! is also getting closer to casting news. John Cena and Joshua Sasse are rumored to be frontrunners for the role of the DC Comics hero. There was reportedly “a third, dark horse contender” for the role, but they have “seemingly fallen out of favor.”

While casting for the lead role appears to be narrowing down, the search is on for an actor to fill the Billy Batson role. A description of the Billy Batson role reveals that they are looking for a “male, 12-15 years old. A teenager who becomes Captain Marvel, the world’s mightiest mortal. Granted access to incredible powers by the wizard Shazam, he speaks the wizard’s name and is struck by a lightning bolt that gives him the powers of the gods.”

Shazam! was originally slated for an April 5, 2019 release date. No additional update about release date has been provided.