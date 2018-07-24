‘Shazam!’ Is Ready to Fight Henry Cavill’s Superman & The Rock’s Black Adam

Shazam! will have his hands full with Dr. Sivana in DC’s upcoming film, but the hero’s got his sights set on two other big targets.

Shazam! made a big impression at San Diego Comic-Con, where Warner Bros. unleashed the first official trailer at the WB Panel. ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with the cast after the big event, and it seems Shazam! star Zachary Levi has his sights set on taking on two other big DC names after Sivana is dealt with, namely Henry Cavill‘s Superman and The Rock’s Black Adam, the latter of which he’s ready to take on right now.

“Hell yeah man! I would love for Shazam! and Black Adam to go head to head, I would love that,” Levi said. “And I would love for like Shazam! and Superman to go head to head because in the comic books those have been some iconic fights. You know there’s so many cool things we could with the character, but one movie at a time, I’m just so stoked that we’re here right now. That we made the movie, we got through that winter in Toronto. These talented young fools are just going to continue to take over the world and I’m just going to hang onto their coattails.”

The fight with Superman will likely have to wait a bit, but odds are he will throw down with Black Adam either in the sequel or in Black Adam’s upcoming solo film. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.