‘Shazam!’ Star Asher Angel Weighs in on DC Vs. Marvel

Fans continue to play up the rivalry between DC Comics and Marvel, despite the leaders of both companies understanding the concept of “a rising tide lifting all ships.” But after Captain Marvel released and with Shazam! set to premiere in just a few weeks, many people continue to rage about differences between the two.

With Shazam! next on deck, there remains to be some tension between fandoms, but those involved with the DC Comics film are downplaying any sort of animosity. Billy Batson actor Asher Angel chimed in while speaking to Variety at a premiere event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Listen, they’re two separate universes, guys. They’re two separate universes,” Angel explained. “They’re doing their thing over there at Marvel, we’re doing our thing over here. That’s it.”

Angel’s comments were echoed by Peter Safran, who spoke about James Gunn directing both The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I’ve always believed, that which unites comic book fans, is much greater than that which divides us,” Safran said to Uproxx. “And so the whole Marvel, DC rivalry thing is kind of bullshit. Because really we’re all fans of the same thing. I love the fact that he’s directed a movie for Marvel and directed a movie for DC. And the Earth is not spinning off its axis. It’s ok.”

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg explained that he never understood the rivalry between the two companies or their fans, explaining that they were all superheroes.

“When I was a kid in Sweden, I didn’t really know about DC or Marvel. It was just comic books and superheroes,” Sandberg said. “One of my favorites was one where they had a team-up between Superman and Spider-Man. To me, that wasn’t something strange. I was like, yeah, they’re both superheroes. Why not? It wasn’t something special.”

While this seems like the reasonable approach, some fans continue to resort to tribalist mentalities in their support of one franchise over another. But many of us can appreciate the joy of having two major superhero franchises producing movies we’re excited to see.

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 26th.