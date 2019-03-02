‘Shazam!’ Trailer Confirmed for Monday

Get ready to say the magic word, because a new trailer for Shazam! is on the way!

Director David F. Sandberg took to social media to reveal the news, posting a tweet that confirms a brand new trailer for Shazam! will debut on Monday, March 4th. Check out the announcement in the tweet below.

Fans have been clamoring for a new trailer for months, but we only got a new TV spot last month. This will be our first full look at the upcoming DC Comics movie, which will see Asher Angel and Zachary Levi sharing the lead role.

Not only is this Sandberg’s first superhero movie, but it’s his first big budget film that will make use of major visual effects and big name stars. The director made a name for himself on horror films like Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out, which he admitted were a lot different compared to Shazam!

“It’s quite a marathon — like, it’s a lot of work,” Sandberg told ComicBook.com on the set of Shazam! “It’s a very different way of working, just because you have to do all these pre-bits and plan everything months in advance. Then when you’re shooting it, it’s not always as fun as shooting a small movie, cause like you have to shoot…like today, we’re shooting this little piece, and this little piece, because this piece is like a unit, this is on blue screen, this is CGI, and it’s a lot of things to keep track of. So the shooting is not always fun but the result is so much more awesome than when you have these kinds of resources.”

Levi, who plays the titular hero after the young Billy Batson says the magic word, explained that he was super excited to take on the role.

“I’ve been a comic fan since I was a little kid but I don’t know it nearly as well as probably everybody sitting in these chairs,” Levi said. “There are two characters that I can think of in all of comics, including DC and Marvel. And it’s Billy Batson and then Peter Parker. Those two, to me at least, you get to go on this journey of, instead of it being, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again?’ and then whatever that is, it’s like, ‘I get to save the world again?!’”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.

