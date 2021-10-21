Six Flags Announces New Wonder Woman Roller Coaster

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, is adding another ride attraction to the theme park’s impressive DC Universe lineup: a new rollercoaster called “Wonder Woman Flight of Courage.” Wonder Woman will be the 20th roller coaster added to Six Flags Magic Mountain, making it the undisputed record holder for most roller coasters in a single amusement park. Moreover, the “Wonder Woman Flight of Courage” ride will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster in the world, taking riders up 13 stories before sending them flying down at speeds of 58 mpg. The hierarchy of power in the DC amusement park universe has just changed…

Here are the full details of the new Wonder Woman Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain (via BUSINESS WIRE):

