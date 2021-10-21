Six Flags Announces New Wonder Woman Roller Coaster

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, is adding another ride attraction to the theme park’s impressive DC Universe lineup: a new rollercoaster called “Wonder Woman Flight of Courage.” Wonder Woman will be the 20th roller coaster added to Six Flags Magic Mountain, making it the undisputed record holder for most roller coasters in a single amusement park. Moreover, the “Wonder Woman Flight of Courage” ride will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster in the world, taking riders up 13 stories before sending them flying down at speeds of 58 mpg. The hierarchy of power in the DC amusement park universe has just changed…
Here are the full details of the new Wonder Woman Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain (via BUSINESS WIRE):
Videos by ComicBook.com
VALENCIA, Calif. — Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today unveiled plans to add yet another record-breaking coaster—WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage—to its unparalleled thrill ride lineup. Six Flags Magic Mountain’s record 20th roller coaster—the most at any theme park in the world—will debut as the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet where riders will fly over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour. The new coaster will be located in the six-acre DC UNIVERSE™ area of the park, which will be expanded and entirely remodeled to include a new, innovative restaurant and bar experience, plus retail locations featuring exclusive DC branded merchandise.
“This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain’s coaster count to an unprecedented twenty, the most in the world”
WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage exemplifies the Super Hero’s traits of strength and speed—showcasing the legacy of Wonder Woman herself. As guests enter the ride queue, influenced by Greek architecture and featuring tropical landscaping, they will be immersed in the story of her life and how she obtained her super powers. Riders will join forces with Wonder Woman in the fight for truth, justice, and equality, to embark on an incredible journey of heroic feats, propelling through dives, banks, rolls, and turns designed to challenge the bravest of thrill seekers.
Key features of WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage include:
- Themed entrance portal and queue inspired by the hidden island of Themyscira;
- Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting one rider per row along the monorail track;
- 3,300 feet of single-rail, I-beam track;
- Tension-building ascent up a towering, 131-foot lift hill;
- Reaching speeds up to 58 mph;
- Intense elements including a steep, 87-degree first drop and overbanked cutback; and
- Three dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.
The newly-themed DC UNIVERSE™ area, also includes the popular BATMAN™ The Ride and several other DC themed rides.
For more information about WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage, please visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.