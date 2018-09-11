‘Smallville’: Lex Luthor Actor Michael Rosenbaum Saved a Helicopter on Set

In what Tom Welling describes as an act of heroism and Michael Rosenbaum characterizes as stupid, Smallville baddie Rosenbaum apparently once risked life and limb to stop a snowmobile from crashing into a helicopter at very low speed during production on a season six episode of the hit CW series.

Rosenbaum and Welling, who have been appearing together at numerous conventions recently, recalled some fun and strange stories from their time on the set of Smallville, including the day that Welling had to endure dozens of “so I guess Lex Luthor saved the day” jokes.

“Clark goes up into the glaciers and the Fortress of Solitude comes out,” Welling explained, with Rosenbaum interjecting that the story takes place at the end of season six. “We had three helicopters working that day. During lunch, it was really cool because they brought us up in helicopters, ran us around on snowmobiles, and then took us out to the set where they’d drop us off and get rid of the snow tracks because I guess in post, it was too expensive to get rid of tracks in the snow. At lunch, one of the guys on the snowmobiles was zipping around and the helicopters were all parked….The guy falls off this huge, three-person snowmobile and the throttle gets locked so it’s going about two miles an hour probably about as far back as this auditorium goes, and it’s headed toward the helicopter that’s parked. I look up and I’m like ‘That’s not gonna be good,’ and by the time I’m done saying that, Rosenbaum is up with a bad back running through three feet of snow and he runs and he dives on the snowmobile — literally I have it on video — he dives on the snowmobile, hits the throttle, and the thing just kind of stops.”

Rosenbaum downplayed the incident, joking that it was a stupid risk to take since he wasn’t rescuing anyone, just preventing a small amount of property damage, with Welling adding that once the adrenaline of the situation wore off, Rosenbaum’s bad back started acting up even worse and his co-star spent most of the rest of the day in pain.

“I like that when this was happening, you had time to videotape it,” Rosenbaum joked.

Smallville is available to stream free now on Hulu, or to purchase on iTunes, Vudu, and other video on demand services. You can see Welling in Lucifer‘s third season, currently on Netflix, and Rosenbaum in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2.