Smallville Stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum Reunite in the Air

Smallville fans couldn’t believe that Tom Welling would be back on their television screens during The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths. Just like old times, the band is getting back together. A new video posted to social media shows Welling and Michael Rosenbaum interacting on a flight together. Apparently, old habits die hard as the hero and villain actors still aren’t sitting next to each other. Get ready for a lot more of these sorts of reunions as the television season progresses. Also, fans might want to be on the lookout for some of their favorite Arrowverse heroes to be teamed up with characters that they may have not had a ton of screen time with over the course of numerous adventures.

Before this season began, former Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim promised some exciting news. No one could have expected all of this at that point. The crossover even has grown to a height that fans could never have dreamed of on television. So many stars of DC’s movies and TV series past and present are making time to be a part of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Black Lightning, Kingdom Come Superman, Bruce Wayne, and others are along for the ride on this five-part event.

Even on a plane Lex and Superman don’t sit next to each other 😆 (via @michaelrosenbum | Instagram) pic.twitter.com/pTTd8vC68W — Fandom 🎃👻 (@getFANDOM) October 26, 2019

Tom Welling’s presence might have been the biggest surprise of them all. Stephen Amell had been on the record about wanting the Smallville star to be a part of Arrow at some point. He will get his wish in a way as a part of the crossover. There is going to be a lot of Clark Kent in the upcoming crisis with three actors on board at the time of writing. Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin, Superman Returns star Brandon Routh, and Welling are all accounted for.

According to The CW, Welling is set to reprise his role as Clark Kent. The event will also give fans a look at what happened to the character almost ten years after Smallville.

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville,” Guggenheim said. “Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.