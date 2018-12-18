‘Smallville’s John Schneider Reveals His Jonathan Kent Was Inspired By ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’s Uncle Jesse

“A wise old country boy on a show with John Schneider.”

If this was a Jeopardy! question, the odds are good that there are only two characters you might think of when presented with it — and as it happens, the two are linked.

“It truly is an amazing gift that took a group of people. Miles and Al created the show and selected me to play that role, and then trusted me with it,” Schneider told PopCulture.com during a recent interview. “They built an amazing foundation and allowed me to go in and explore it. What I think I brought to Smallville as Jonathan Kent, I borrowed from Denver Pyle as my uncle Jesse on The Dukes of Hazzard.”

Schneider’s name is indelibly liked with the Dukes of Hazzard, which ran from 1979 to 1985. Besides a decade of Smallville, he has been busy in front of and behind the camera, as well as recording music. Recently he has appeared on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

But as with anyone who has starred in a superhero TV series or movie, the questions come up whenever he does an interview, and Schneider ended up looking back on his time at the Kent Farm (which recently showed up on both Riverdale and The Flash).

Schneider released a new song every week of 2018, culminating with the release of two new country albums on December 14. He has also tried to reach new audiences with his music by signing up for Dancing With the Stars.