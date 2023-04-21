Solve McFarlane Toys' Riddler Puzzle Box For a Full-Scale Batman Batarang Prize

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct has just launched one of their most interesting projects to date – The Riddler Puzzle Box by Edward Nygma. If you're up for the challenge, the box offers up four complex puzzles that will test your Batman knowledge. If you manage to solve them, a 1:1 scale metal batarang replica will be your prize.

According to the description, the puzzles feature "nods to other Bat-Family characters like Robin, Nightwing and Batgirl" and a "special callout to Batman's first appearance". There are also paper clues that you'll need to decipher to solve the puzzles. It measures approximately 5-inches wide x 5-inches tall x 5-inches long with a distressed deco. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can take a closer look via McFarlane Toys' teaser video below.

We have to applaud McFarlane Toys for thinking outside the box...with a box. It's a collectible that you'll have fun working for. Hopefully, it will be successful enough that they'll expand on this concept for other prop replicas and maybe even figures down the line.

The Riddle Puzzle Box By Edward Nygma was first unveiled during McFarlane Toys' recent Winter Showcase. Additional releases from the event included a Spawn wave, a Demon Slayer wave, and The Flash movie statues. You can keep tabs on all of the latest releases from McFarlane Toys right here.