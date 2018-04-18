‘Suicide Squad 2’ Reportedly Delayed for ‘Birds of Prey’ Movie

With word that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a Birds of Prey movie featuring Margot Robbie’s return as Harley Quinn, DC Films is reportedly suspending other plans for one of their established franchises.

Variety reported Suicide Squad 2 from director Gavin O’Connor is being delayed, and is unlikely to begin shooting in 2018. It is unclear if the movie is still moving forward, especially given the unpredictability of DC Films’ slate.

Reporter Justin Kroll reported the news that Warner Bros. tapped Cathy Yan to direct the new film, and stated that the delay to replace Suicide Squad 2 on the docket had to do with Christina Hodson’s script for Birds of Prey as well as the desire to introduce Batgirl to audiences ahead of her solo movie.

As for SUICIDE SQUAD 2, clearly moving out of 2018 shoot. The move to go with BOP not only had a lot to do with Hodson’s script but also the idea of doing with BATGIRL what Marvel did with Black Panther in CIVIL WAR by introducing them into universe before giving them own film — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 17, 2018

Hodson was also hired to write the script for the upcoming Batgirl movie.

After hiring O’Connor to helm the Suicide Squad sequel, the project had been at the center of numerous rumors regarding production and plot. One report stated that Dwayne Johnson would appear in the film in the first appearance of Black Adam.

Another report stated that production had been delayed to late 2018 accommodate Will Smith’s schedule. Other reports stated Suicide Squad 2 would begin filming in the middle of the year with a target for a 2019 release date.

Perhaps the movie had not yet come together for the stars to align, and the Birds of Prey project excited Robbie more. She’ll be producing the Harley Quinn/Batgirl team-up movie through her company LuckyChap.

Warner Bros. seems to have been up in the air regarding which Harley Quinn project they would pursue next. There was talk of a Harley and Joker “Mad Love” style movie in the works, a Gotham City Sirens movie from Suicide Squad director David Ayer, and the aforementioned Suicide Squad 2.

But if the studio is planning to enter production for Birds of Prey in 2018, it sounds like they’ve made their decision on what to pursue next. There’s no word on if they still plan to make the other films, although it’s probably a safe bet that Suicide Squad 2 is still in the cards. The similarly sounding Gotham City Sirens doesn’t seem as likely.

There’s no word yet on a release date for Birds of Prey.

