‘Suicide Squad’ Director Wished He Could Take Back His F Marvel Comment

It’s been over two years since Suicide Squad director David Ayer made waves by yelling “F*** Marvel!” at the DC film’s world premiere, but it’s still a moment he regrets.

Ayer posted on Twitter recently about how little say he feels directors have over final film projects and it prompted a fan to ask him if his colorful comment from 2016 was simply the studio talking through him. Ayer then clarified that his “f*** Marvel” comment and acknowledged that he wished he could take it back.

Of course not. Someone in the audience yelled it and I repeated it. It got a huge laugh at the time. I apologized shortly thereafter. I’d take it back if I could because it’s not how I roll. Again sorry. I hope that helps. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 22, 2018

“Of course not,” Ayer wrote. “Someone in the audience yelled it at I repeated it. It got a huge laugh at the time. I apologized shortly thereafter. I’d take it back if I could because it’s not how I roll. Again sorry. I hope that helps.”

Back in 2016, Ayer came out on stage to introduce Suicide Squad at its world premiere when someone in the audience yelled out the expletive statement. Ayer seconded the comment and was met with laughter and cheers, but he also received quite a bit of backlash for the comment. For his part, Ayer tweeted an apology soon after. Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada also came to Ayer’s defense, posting to Twitter that upset fans needed to give the director a break.

“Hey Marvel faithful I know you’re upset but cut @DavidAyerMovies a break, it was all in good fun,” Quesada wrote. “Can’t wait to see SS, best of luck David!”

Ultimately, Suicide Squad was met with criticism from both fans and critics alike, but the Marvel comment seems to be the only regret Ayer has about his time with the film. Late last year a fan on Twitter asked if he regretted working on Suicide Squad and he said no.

“Not for a second,” Ayer wrote back. “Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spinoff. And like it or not it’s halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I’m grateful.”

As for what’s next, Ayer has been attached to Gotham City Sirens since 2016 and while there are no details about the movie just yet — including possible timeline or release date — Ayer did recently share a photo of himself with writer Paul Dini. As Dini wrote, among other projects, Gotham City Sirens from 2009 to 2011, many fans thought the pair might have been discussing the film.

