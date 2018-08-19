El Diablo’s Appearance In ‘Suicide Squad’ Helped His Creator Buy A House

Two years after its release, Suicide Squad is a gift that keeps on giving. Although the movie wasn’t well-received by critics and fans alike, the movie was a relatively success at the box office. At the end of it’s theatrical release, the David Ayers-helmed film had brought in over $746 million worldwide.

The money is apparently still rolling in for those involved with the movie, even allowing a creator behind one of the movie’s characters to purchase a home.

Taking to Twitter, comic book writer Jai Nitz took an opportunity to reveal his new house purchase, hinting that it was a direct result of El Diablo’s involvement in Suicide Squad.

Like many comic book characters, El Diablo is a mantle used by several characters throughout the DC comics mythos. The version of the character that appeared in Suicide Squad, however, happens to be the Chato Santana version created by Nitz and artists Phil Hester and Ande Parks. Santana first appeared in El Diablo #1 (2008) and had been made a member of the Suicide Squad in DC’s New 52 continuity.

While El Diablo’s more than likely done in the DC Extended Universe, the Suicide Squad itself will live on in Suicide Squad 2. Although news surrounding the sequel has been quiet, we’ve recently found out that Heroes alum Todd Stashwick has been tabbed to pen the script alongside David Bar Katz and director Gavin O’Connor.

“We sat down, he started picking my brain.” Stashwick continued. “And he could see that this is something that I have a deep passion for, and that I understand genre. That’s kind of what I like to write in. And then once we started bouncing ideas back and forth… There’s a third writer, David Bar Katz, the three of us are writing it together. And so once we started talking and just bouncing ideas back and forth, he was like ‘This is the team. This is who I want for this.’”

“I really can not say anything [about where we are with the script].” Stashwick explained. “I can say that we have been working hard to craft something that we’re really proud of, and a story we want to tell.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.