Suicide Squad Director Reveals Enchantress Was Originally Building a Boom Tube

At one point, David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was set to have a much more connected plot to Justice League, featuring Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) using a Motherbox to build a Boom Tube. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Ayer himself confirmed it was a plot point removed later during the production process.

“It was supposed to be a boom tube as she was under control of a motherbox,” Ayer says. “All the Apokalypse [sic] elements were stripped out late in the game. The machine concept was an attempt to create a ticking clock and world threat.”

Phew, that ought to be a bit disappointment to fans of the fledgling DC Extended Universe. Ayer has since departed the franchise and has been replaced by Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn. Fret no, Ayer fans — the filmmaker has already given Gunn his full blessing.

“DC is blessed to have James Gunn,” Ayer tweeted when the Super filmmaker was hired on. “I’m getting my popcorn ready.”

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will feature stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from Ayer’s film alongside newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

