Margot Robbie Praises the Humor in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

As one might expect, The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be one funny movie. After all, filmmaker James Gunn is well known for the humorous tones of his movies, especially with his most recent worth with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. In a recent interview with Variety, The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie teased the film’s hilarious tone.

“He’s right… You’re going to be laughing a lot,” Robbie said of a previous Joel Kinnaman comment. “It’s going to be good is all I can say for now. It’s going to be very, very good.”

Last month, Kinnaman suggested in an interview he felt like he was filming his first-ever comedy. “He’s an incredible guy,” the House of Cards alum said of Gunn. “He’s written a fantastic script. It’s so funny… I feel like I’m shooting my first comedy. There are a lot of really funny people there. It’s like a learning experience. I’m around a lot of incredible funny people.”

Exact details on the Warner Brothers follow-up remain tight-lipped, though those involved insist DC fans are in for one heck of a ride. Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn told us earlier this year the script was exceptional. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” the actor confirmed. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the David Ayer-directed 2016 Suicide Squad movie. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

The Suicide Squad is set to bow August 6, 2021.

Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.