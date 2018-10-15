‘Suicide Squad’ To End With January’s #50

DC will end its current volume of Suicide Squad in January, as the Rob Williams-penned title wraps up at #50.

The issue will feature art by Diogenes Neves and Scott Hanna, along with a cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams and another cover by Francesco Mattina.

Lee, of course, provided the cover for Suicide Squad #1 after the Rebirth relaunch, giving him the rare opportunity to bookend the run as the artist on the first and last covers. Williams has written the entire run.

Earlier this month, DC released Suicide Squad Unwrapped by Jim Lee, a hardcover which printed pencil art from Lee’s run on the series — #1 through 8 and an April Fools special.

Given the recent tendency to cancel a book and then immediately relaunch with a new creative team, especially on A-list titles like Suicide Squad, it would not be surprising to learn that the series is coming back later in 2019 with some star talent.

Another possibility is that, having run more or less without a break since 2011, Suicide Squad could be put on a brief hiatus until closer to the release date of one of the handful of movies currently in various stages of development that star Harley Quinn and/or other members of the team comes closer to being a reality.

After some time in development limbo, news broke last week that Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has signed on to write the screenplay for a Suicide Squad sequel, and may direct the movie. The film, which will reportedly feature familiar characters but not, strictly speaking, be a sequel, has no official production start date.

You can see the official solicitation text below. Suicide Squad #50 will be available in stores and online on January 30 from DC Entertainment.

SUICIDE SQUAD #50

written by ROB WILLIAMS

art by DIOGENES NEVES and SCOTT HANNA

cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

The infection in Temho Me4ta prison spreads, and cannot be allowed to reach the surface. The Suicide Squad is all that stands in the way of a global pandemic. It’s line-in-the-sand time: Will the Squad be forced to live up to its name? Don’t miss this extra-sized anniversary issue!

ON SALE 01.16.19

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | RATED T+

FINAL ISSUE

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.