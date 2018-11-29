‘Supergirl’: Go Behind-the-Scenes of Kevin Smith’s Latest Episode in “Bunker Hill” Photos

The CW has released both episode photos and special, behind-the-scenes photos for “Bunker Hill,” the upcoming eighth episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

“Bunker Hill” will be directed by Kevin Smith, who has previously directed “Supergirl Lives,” “Distant Sun,” and “Damage” for Supergirl as well as three episodes of The Flash. The episode will also see the fan-favorite director push some boundaries and do something he describes as being so cool he can’t take credit for it. You can check out the gallery below.

“There’s some cool sh*t in it, too,” Smith said on a recent podcast episode. “The fifth act of those shows, The CW shows, that’s generally where the big thing happens, aka where they spend the most money. And so, in act five of this episode we have a sequence where they spent a lot of money that I’ve never seen in anything before and I can’t take credit for it, I’m not like ‘I f*cking did it’ because the visual effects company, they’re going to accomplish it. We shot little pieces of it and stuff, but it’s a kind of cool concept that I never thought of. As the guy who was like I want to make a movie, my first movie, I guess I’ll set it here at a convenience store cause this is easy, and I work here and sh*it like, never imagined they’d hand me a script with like ‘make her do this’ and I was like holy sh*t.”

According to episode’s synopsis, “Bunker Hill” may also be the beginning of Nia Nal’s (Nicole Maines path to becoming a full-fledged superhero.

“I’m so excited.” Maines told reporters during a recent visit to the show’s set. “I’m trying to conduct myself on set in a professional manner, and be like ‘I’m not completely obsessed with the super-suit,’ but it’s all I think about. Every morning I wake up, ‘I’m getting a supersuit!’ I’m going to sleep, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m really, really excited. It’s gonna be gorgeous! I have the best super-suit. I do.”

“KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS; NIA BEGINS TO EMBRACE HER POWERS — Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside. After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny.

Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit. Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco.“

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Bunker Hill” will air on December 2nd.