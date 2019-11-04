Supergirl: “Confidence Women” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Confidence Women,” next week’s episode of Supergirl. After the events of tonight’s “Dangerous Liaisons,” it’s clear that the mystery of what Andrea Rojas is involved in — as well as who is responsible for a series of attacks including one that nearly destroys National City is only getting deeper. However, Supergirl and her allies may have a useful, if not complicated, resource at their disposal in the form of a new villain, one that may be able to provide major answers.

As you can see in the video above, the episode will also approach more than just pumping villains for information, though. According to the official episode synopsis we’ll be circling back to Lena Luthor’s relationship with Andrea Rojas with the friends — though one might describe them more as “frenemies” — looking back on less than great times together. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PIECE TOGETHER THE PAST – While a new villain is under arrest at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) uses him to try and understand who is responsible for the recent attacks. Meanwhile, Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) and Lena (Katie McGrath) think back on their tumultuous past. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.

While it’s not clear if “Confidence Women” will have any direct ties to the upcoming crossover, schedule-wise we are getting close to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. The multiverse-changing event is rapidly approaching — the event kicks off on Supergirl on Sunday, December 8, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode air before the Crisis.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Confidence Women” debuts November 10.