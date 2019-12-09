DC

Crisis on Infinite Earths Fans React to Supergirl’s Status Quo Change

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ began in tonight’s episode of Supergirl and the massive five-part […]

By

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” began in tonight’s episode of Supergirl and the massive five-part crossover event wasted no time in hitting fans with some major and stunning developments that will without a doubt have far-reaching and long-lasting impact for not just the Arrowverse on the whole, but on the individual heroes as they are each tested in the fight for the multiverse. That is especially true tonight for the characters who call Supergirl’s Earth-38 home. It’s the world where The Monitor brought the heroes to make their stand — and it resulted in a huge shift in status quo for the Girl of Steel and her allies and it’s one that fans are stunned by.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, below.

One of the things that sets the tension in tonight’s episode within the very first moments of the episode is that Earth-38 is endangered by the anti-matter wave tearing through reality. That wave has already destroyed other worlds and ends up destroying the last living vestige of Krypton right before Supergirl’s horrified eyes. With Argo destroyed, Earth-38 is up next, but the heroes have a chance to save that world when Harbinger arrives with back up in the form of the rest of the Arrowverse’s heroes and a Quantum Tower rises from Earth-38 that dissipates and holds back the anti-matter wave.

The trick here is that the heroes have to defend that tower and unfortunately, their best efforts aren’t enough. The tower does fall — as does Arrow‘s Oliver Queen in defending it — meaning that Earth-38 is ultimately destroyed by the wave, another casualty of Crisis.

However, while the Earth itself is lost, there is a slight ray of hope. The efforts of the heroes — especially the dying efforts of Oliver Queen — resulted in three billion of Earth-38’s seven billion inhabitants surviving as they were evacuated to Earth-1. Earth-1 is the last Earth that the anti-matter wave will hit per Brainy’s calculations meaning that the heroes not only have saved a many, many lives, but now they have a chance to continue to attempt to save the universe.

Still, the loss of Earth-38 is a major one and it’s one that fans have taken to social media to discuss and react to — especially for it means to Supergirl who just saw her home die yet again.

Read on for how fans are reacting to the death of Earth-38 and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

