‘Supergirl’: Easter Eggs and Pop Culture References in “Shelter From the Storm”

While the mission to save Ruby (Emma Tremblay) from Reign (Odette Annable) was central to tonight’s episode, there were a few other important things going on in the background. First, the Legion of Superheroes decided it was time to go back to the future — and, yes, they literally referenced the 1985 Michael J. Fox film of the same name. With Pestilence defeated last week. the Blight no longer runs rampant through the universe and with the future safe from that, it was imperative for the team to get back for the sake of peace.

J’onn (David Harewood) also had his own issue to deal with tonight. His father, M’yrnn continues to struggle with his mental decline leading Martian Manhunter to be very concerned for his father. That concern ends up leading Supergirl to a way to get the upper hand on Reign, helping her to stop the Worldkiller before she kills Ruby — and gave fans a couple of Easter eggs in the process.

Here’s our list of Easter eggs and pop culture references in “Shelter From the Storm”.

Chameleon Boy

While the only three Legionnaires on Supergirl are Imra, Brainiac-5 and Mon-El, there were six pods on the Legion ship and now we know why the other three heroes didn’t come out to help fight against Reign. Imra (Amy Jackson) explained that the other three had been exposed to the Blight’s sickness and had to remain in their stasis pod for the safety of others. As she was explaining she specifically mentioned that the first of the Legionnaires to die from Blight was Chameleon. In comics, Chameleon is also known as Chameleon Boy, real name Reep Daggle. Originally from the planet Durla (which, by the way, is where Supergirl’s President Marsdin is from) Chameleon was a shapeshifter who joined the Legion to prove to humans that Durlans are decent and trustworthy creatures. In comics, Chameleon has exceptional detective skills, though he ends up incarcerated for a time for spying on Legion enemies, the Khunds.

Lex Luthor’s Mansion

Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) has worked hard to step outside of the long shadow her older, evil brother Lex as well as her mother Lillian casts. Tonight, though, she needed that shadow to protect Ruby. When Lena told Sam that she would send Ruby someplace safe from Reign, that safe place ended up being Lex Luthor’s mansion. Lena used some of Lex’s technology to make the whole compound invisible so that Reign wouldn’t be able to locate Ruby, thus keeping her safe until a way to save Sam could be devised.

The New York Mets

Sorry, Mets fans, the future is not bright for the baseball team. Before leaving to go home to the future, Brainy (Jesse Rath) gives Winn (Jeremy Jordan) a vial of soil from Earth’s future. The 12th level intellect tells Winn that he had run a personality diagnostic that suggesting that Winn was likely to collect either dirt or New York Mets baseball cards — and that the dirt was more likely to hold value. Turns out that, at least on Supergirl, despite the team being in fourth place in the National League East currently, they have 783 seasons of bad seasons. Ouch.

Eradicator

Tonight’s episode had a reference that might have caused a few DC Comics fans ears to perk up. Struggling with his mind, M’yrnn believes he is speaking to “Ursula”, one of the White Martians that held him prisoner on Mars and says, “I told you the Eradicator Project was a bad idea.” It’s a reference to The Eradicator in comics. The Eradicator is a containment device which an alien race used to preserve their culture and are sent out into space with a contact team to meet other worlds. One team arrives on Krypton but are killed by the militant Kem-L who corrupts one of the devices and uses it to preserve his ideal of Kryptonian culture. How? By eradicating all others. In comics, The Eradicator is responsible for creating the Daxamites by altering their birthing matrix and making lead the race’s vulnerability instead of kryptonite.

Chocos

In comics Martian Manhunter has one great obsession on Earth: Chocos, an Oreo-like chocolate sandwich cookie. J’onn is fond of the cookie on Supergirl as well, but tonight’s episode referenced the Martian’s guilty pleasure with another edible. Upon discovering the joy of a mocha, M’yrnn declares the drink to be a “Choco coffee”, and idea that delights J’onn for the moment.

