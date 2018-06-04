Supergirl Leaves Earth in “Not Kansas” Preview

Last week, Supergirl discovered that part of Krypton survived. Now, in a new preview from tonight’s episode “Not Kansas”, Kara makes the choice to leave Earth.

Last week, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) came up on the surviving city of Argo while seeking out a specific Kryptonian rock they could use to save Sam/Reign (Odette Annable). The pair returned to Earth just as Reign broke free from Lena Luthor’s (Katie McGrath) lab, but it appears that in the preview above things have settled down just enough that Kara can leave Earth behind her and head to where she feels most at home.

“In previous episodes we’ve really been watching Kara struggle with what is her sense of home,” co-executive producer Jessica Queller says in the preview. “Going back to Argo and being able to just be a normal young woman Kara Zor-El was such a relief and seeing her mother again who she thought she’d never see ever makes her yearn to give up Earth for a while and just go be Kara and return to Argo and so she decides that’s what she’s going to do.”

Identity has been a major theme on Supergirl this season. Kicked off by Kara’s heartbreaking goodbye with Mon-El at the end of Season Two, fans have seen Kara struggling to decide who she is and who she wants to be. Benoist even told CBR ahead of the Season Three premiere last fall that identity — specifically Kara’s sense of it — would be central to the season. Going home to Argo tonight brings a new layer to that, but Kara’s search for identity leaves Earth — specifically National City — exposed. The preview reveals that James Olsen/Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) and the DEO are left to deal with the serious threat of specialized weapons in the hands of criminals without Supergirl to stop them.

“While Supergirl is away it’s up to her friends at the DEO and Guardian to protect National City so Guardian is on the case when it turns out that somebody is using what we think are DEO assault rifles,” co-showrunner Robert Rovner explains. “It becomes a story that is very close to J’onn’s heart when he realizes that stuff that he created and that he sanctioned is being used by these criminals.”

The idea of J’onn being confronted with consequences of his own creations and actions may well be the beginning of what David Harewood, who plays J’onn, recently teased as impending major changes for the series.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next year,” Harewood said at recent appearance at MCM London. “I won’t go into too many details, but at the end of this season… how do I put this? At the end of the season, there are some changes. And I’m really looking forward to seeing how those changes play out. And your question is very much wrapped up in those changes, so I can’t go into it too much, but I’m really looking forward to next season.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Not Kansas” airs tonight, June 4th.

