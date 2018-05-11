Supergirl Learns a Secret About Krypton in “Dark Side of the Moon”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Dark Side of the Moon,” the May 28 episode of Supergirl…and things get weird.

In the episode, Supergirl apparently learns that part of Krypton survived, which seems likely to be setting up areunion with at least one of her parents and the possibility of more Kryptonians coming to Earth.

Why would we say that? Well, besides the fact that it happened in “World of New Krypton,” a story from the Sterling Gates/Jamal Igle run on Supergirl that the TV show seems to like so much, Supergirl and her parents also survived on a chunk of Krypton that was blown away from the main explosion in the 1984 Supergirl movie.

Whether it will be Kandor, the city Brainiac bottled and which currently serves as the setting for SYFY’s Krypton, the planetary capital Kryptonopolis, where Supergirl’s parents live, or somewhere else entirely, is not yet clear.

The survival of at least a part of Krypton should help Team Supergirl unite to find some answers regarding how to defeat Reign, one of the Worldkillers sent to Earth by a Kryptonian cult at the time of its destruction. The lack of information has been a serious problem for Supergirl, and insight into Reign’s activities has often come from Kryptonian or Kryptonian-adjacent sources throughout the season.

That’s a good thing, becuase by the sound of it, the fight to save Sam is at risk when Reign starts to get more directly violent against Ruby and Alex, driving Lena Luthor to wonder what she might do to contain the threat.

…Could there be more Kryptonite in that vault James failed to inspect? If so, it could be a bomb dropped into the middle of numerous relationships, as Supergirl will learn that James lied to her and James, in turn, will learn the same about Lena.

Still, such a revelation could be a game-changer as the show builds toward its season finale.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below. No word on whether the experience is enhanced by syncing the audio with a Pink Floyd album.

SUPERGIRL LEARNS A STUNNING SECRET ABOUT KRYPTON

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is stunned to discover that a part of Krypton survived. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) is attacked while out with Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay), and Lena (Katie McGrath) considers how far she will go to keep Reign contained.

Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Katie Rose Rogers.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Dark Side of the Moon” will debut on May 28.