‘Supergirl’: Is Superman Returning in Season 4?

Supergirl‘s fourth season is set to take a page from a classic Superman story, and now newly-revealed episode titles suggest that Kara’s heroic cousin might just be making a return appearance on The CW series.

A new report from SpoilerTV recently revealed the titles for the first four episodes of Supergirl‘s fourth season and while all of the titles are interesting, it’s the third episode that have fans paying particularly close attention. That title? “Man of Steel”.

The last time Supergirl fans saw Clark Kent/Superman (played by Tyler Hoechlin) was the show’s second season finale, “Nevertheless, She Persisted” where he assisted in the efforts to fight off the Daxamite invasion. While Hoechlin didn’t return to the series as the Man of Steel in season three, he has previously expressed that he’d be open to returning to the show should the opportunity arise.

“Hoping, hoping, of course,” Hoechlin told IGN last year. “I have such a great time there, you know, if that opportunity comes up I would love to do so.”

If Superman were to return, there are a few ways it would make sense. For starters, last season Supergirl revealed that part of Krypton had survived its destruction when Kara discovered that Argo City remained intact and was thriving by itself out in space. The idea that part of their home world — and even members of his own family — had survived, would likely be information Superman should know.

There’s also the matter of the anti-alien sentiment that is growing in National City and presumably all across Earth-38. The trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con last week gave fans their first look at Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer), a character described as “the ruthless and terrifying leader of the Children of Liberty, a human-first hate group.” As Superman and Supergirl are in similar positions, having the cousins interact would make sense.

There’s also the possibility that the episode’s title could connect with the Superman: Red Son story arc that the show is set to explore in their own way with an alternate version of Kara landing in Russia.

“For fans of the comics, I think they might recognize that the story we want to tell is inspired by the iconic DC Comics’ Red Son, which told an alternate origin story for Superman,” showrunner Robert Rovner explained after the season three finale.

“What happened if — as a baby — Superman landed in Russia and became a hero there instead of in America?” showrunner Jessica Queller added. “It’s an homage to that.”

Fans will find out more when Supergirl returns Sundays this fall.

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.