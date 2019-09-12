Supergirl Event Horizon Teaser Released

With just a few weeks to go before Supergirl returns for its fifth season, we’re starting to get more and more glimpses of what’s in store for the Girl of Steel and her friends. There’ve been new images giving fans excellent looks at the heroine’s new super suit, teases about how Crisis on Infinite Earths will impact the Arrowverse series, and more. Now, The CW has released a teaser for the upcoming season premiere, “Event Horizon”, and though brief it makes clear that Supergirl/Kara’s friendship with Lena Luthor will be a major factor.

In the brief teaser, which you can check out for yourself in the video up top, we see Lena (Katie McGrath) appear to confront Kara (Melissa Benoist) — as well as a clip of Kara taking off her glasses, presumably owning up to her long-running deception regarding her identity and finally admitting to her best friend the truth. It’s something that fans already know probably isn’t going to go well. The season trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con showed Lena actually punching Supergirl after calling her “Kara”, but even more than that the Season 4 finale made it clear that Lena was struggling with the idea that her friends had all lied to her for years about this very important piece of information.

In the Season 4 finale Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) revealed Kara’s secret to Lena before he died. It was a move that devastated Lena who already had a justifiable amount of trust issues given her brother’s lies and manipulations. While Lena acted like things were fine, it was pretty evident that they’re not, something that will lead into the conflict being a central issue for Season 5, something Benoist herself teased earlier this year.

“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul,” Benoist said. “I was devastated that it was Lex Luthor that told her. That was such a shot in the heart to Lena, a character that my character loves so dearly. It was painful.”

McGrath herself has previously said that while she never really wanted Lena to learn Supergirl’s identity, it’s something important for the show to explore.

“To me, that would be wishful thinking, but I always knew it was going to happen,” Benoist said. “I think part of what we are trying to do on Supergirl specifically, too, is explore relationships between women, and friendships, and sisterhoods, and how we treat each other, how we communicate that’s different between men and women. I think their relationship is singular already because they’re such close friends and you get to explore that. This is only going to make that conversation a little more complicated.”

Supergirl Season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.