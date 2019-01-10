‘Supergirl’: “Suspicious Minds” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for Supergirl‘s midseason premiere, “Suspicious Minds”, and from the looks of things the Girl of Steel is going to have quite a bit on her plate.

While Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) may have been unmasked and apprehended during the midseason finale “Bunker Hill”, things didn’t exactly get better for Supergirl. Instead, not only did the anti-alien sentiment of the Children of Liberty seem to get new life once their leader was exposed, but Supergirl found herself faced with an ultimatum: reveal her secret identity or leave the DEO. Supergirl opted to leave the DEO, but that doesn’t mean the hunt for her identity is cooling off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, The CW released photos for “Suspicious Minds” that appear to show Supergirl continuing to be the hero despite the ultimatum. They also feature Alex (Chyler Leigh), Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones), Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath).

You can check out the full synopsis for the midseason premiere below and keep scrolling to see the photos from the episode!

COLONEL HALEY IS DETERMINED TO FIND OUT SUPERGIRL’S IDENTITY

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh). Meanwhile, Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) tries to persuade Nia (Nicole Maines) to embrace her superpowers but she misinterprets his motives.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Gabriel Llanas.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Charmed. “Suspicious Minds” will debut on January 20.

Alex and Supergirl

Colonel Haley Injured?

Supergirl

Alex with Colonel Haley

Supergirl

Alex at the DEO

Colonel Haley with a gun

Colonel Haley in DEO Hallway

Brainy and Nia

Nia

Nia and Brainy

Nia on the phone

Nia at home