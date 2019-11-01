It’s Lena, Lies, and Leviathan in the Synopsis for Supergirl’s “Tremors”

The question of who Supergirl can trust seems to be one that will fuel the season of Supergirl. When Andrea Rojas came into CatCo, it was clear pretty quickly that she was going to be a problem — but William Dey (Staz Nair) has been a mystery box so far, with a big twist that happened at the end of last week’s episode. And Lena? Well, since she learned that Kara was Supergirl, things between the two have been strained — and, as many fans have predicted bascially since Lena came to the series, that perceived betrayal has pushed Lena pretty far, and she is now aligning herself with Malefic.

All of these themes are coming into play in the just-released official synopsis for “Tremors,” the November 17 episode of Supergirl which, sadly, does not appear to have anything to do with the film franchise starring Michael Gross. You can see what it does have to do with below.

SOMETIMES THE PERSON YOU WOULD TAKE A BULLET FOR IS STANDING BEHIND THE TRIGGER – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finally learns the truth about Lena (Katie McGrath) while tangling with Leviathan. J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood) makes a discovery about his brother’s whereabouts. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Katie Rose Rogers.

As noted above, the episode will air on November 17 — which is a significant date within the Superman mythology, since it is the accepted release date for Superman #75 in 1992, the issue in which Superman died at the hands of Doomsday.

Supergirl is back this year with its fifth season on The CW. Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Batwoman on The CW.