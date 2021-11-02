Supergirl: “Truth or Consequences” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Truth or Consequences”, the upcoming eighteenth episode of the sixth and final season of Supergirl. The episode will air on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Super Friends’ efforts to stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) have gotten a bit more complicated now that Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) has shown up and joined forces with the Fifth Dimensional Imp, and now that the stakes are higher than ever, it seems like Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is more focused than ever to protect everyone from not only Nyxly but from Lex as well. Of course, the return of Lex has bad timing considering that Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) are about to celebrate their engagement.



There are just three episodes left until the series finale of Supergirl and while the end is near for the long-running series, star Melissa Benoist recently said that the end hasn’t fully sunk in just yet.



“I don’t think it’s really set in,” Benoist said in a recent interview. “I definitely felt a different kind of closure when we wrapped on set, very bittersweet. I felt all the emotions you could feel in the last two weeks of shooting that show. But I think once the final episode airs, and I know that I really don’t have to go back up to Vancouver to shoot, that’s when it’ll probably set in.”



You can check out the episode synopsis for “Truth or Consequences” below and then read on for photos from the episode.



THREE EPISODES LEFT UNTIL THE SERIES FINALE — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is determined to keep everyone safe from Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) so she doubles down on patrol, especially as Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly’s (Azie Tesfai) bachelorette party is coming up. Alex is torn between duty and finally allowing herself the time to enjoy her new family. Brainy (Jesse Rath) receives heartbreaking news, and William (Staz Nair) clashes with Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) over her recent coverage of Lex. The episode was directed by David McWhirter with story by Karen E. Maser and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elle Lipson.



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Truth or Consequences” airs November 2nd.

Alex and Kelly

William

Brainy and Nia

Nia

Kelly

A little bit of fun

Alex

Supergirl

Andrea

Supergirl

Super Friends

Nyxly and Lex

Esme and William

Lex and Nyxly