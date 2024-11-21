James Gunn Reveals Superman Uses Real Cows on Set (But Why?)

The best thing about James Gunn’s active social media presence is that we learn new details about the DCU in unlikely places, such as a thread on Hollywood’s use of animals that confirms Superman features real cows.

When asked on BlueSky how the DCU will approach the controversial use of live animals in its movies and TV shows, Gunn explained that his projects will always opt for CGI creatures for wild animals. That means live apes will never be used in a DCU production, as primates can be stressed out and suffer emotional distress from the conditions of a film set. That’s quite revealing, as DC has many fan-favorite apes, including Gorilla Grodd, Monsieur Mallah, Detective Chimp, and the Ultra-Humanite.

Depends on the animal. I don’t think it’s ethical to use most wild animals, especially primates, for filming purposes. So they’re CGI in my films. As for domesticated animals, it depends on what they have to do. — James Gunn (@jamesgunn.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T19:19:00.727Z

According to Gunn, exceptions can be made only for domesticated animals if a certified representative of the Humane Society can oversee the presence of real animals on set, ensuring they are treated with the respect they deserve. That was the case of The Suicide Squad rats and rabbits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still, even when using trained animals, such as dogs, Gunn is against using flying rigs or putting the creature in situations that could cause stress.

Gunn’s stance on animal rights is commendable, adding another reason for fans to be excited about the DCU. But there’s one more piece of information for fans to chew on. In the middle of his BlueSky thread, the filmmaker inadvertently confirmed he’s using real cows for Superman. This raises the question: why?

Superman Will Explore Clark Kent’s Smallville Connection (Or Introduce Bat-Cow)

The presence of cows in Superman is not entirely shocking, considering the origins of the Man of Steel. In DC canon, Kal-El is sent to Earth and found by a farming family in Smallville, a rural community in Kansas. Renamed Clark Kent, Kal-El grows on a farm, tending to crops and herd animals, activities that helped him understand the value of human life. This humble upbringing ultimately shapes Superman into the symbol of hope he becomes.

Since the cows from Superman are likely connected to Smallville, we just learned the movie will somehow deal with Clark’s roots. The first theatrical release of the DCU is not an origin story, so there was a chance Gunn would save Smallville for a different production and just focus on Metropolis. However, if cows are part of Superman, in a way that allows Gunn to use real animals safely, we’ll probably get a few flashback scenes set in Smallville — or at least Clark will pay his home a quick visit before or after facing Lex Luthor.

Another unlikely possibility is that Superman will introduce Bat-Cow. First appearing in Batman Incorporated #1, Bat-Cow is rescued from a slaughterhouse by Damian Wayne before being immediately moved to the Wayne Mansion. Since Krypto is part of Superman, seeing other DC pets in the movie would be nice. Yet, whenever Bat-Cow enters the DCU, it will most likely need a CGI replacement instead of just chilling in the background. Plus, it’s best to save Bat-Cow until after Damian becomes part of the DCU, which will happen with Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.