The Flash Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Diggle's Latest Green Lantern Tease

The Flash is nearing the end of its eighth season, and the long-running The CW series is continuing to play with fans' expectations. Thanks to a string of recent cancellations, the series is one of the last remaining installments within the network's Arrowverse of shows — and in its most recent episode, it used that status to wrap up a long-running storyline started in the series finale of Arrow. Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "The Man in the Yellow Tie", below! Only look if you want to know! A subplot of the episode centered around Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) being visited in his Lian Yu prison cell by John Diggle (David Ramsey).

Diggle asked Thawne, with his knowledge of advanced technology, to help open the mystical box that he's been carrying around for two years, but has not been able to open. Through a series of events, Thawne teased that accepting the offer within the box would set up Diggle's destiny, and revealed that opening it would let him see his life in other universes. Diggle witnessed what those alternate universes had to offer, but ultimately decided to reject it, because none of those instances provided him the ability to be with his family (who he had become estranged from amid his search for answers about the box). He then tossed the box aside and left.

This serves as the apparent culmination of several years worth of cameo appearances and teases about Diggle's "galactic destiny", and even given the state of the larger Arrowverse, the facts of it were surprising. Here are just a few reactions to The Flash's latest Diggle cameo.