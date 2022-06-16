The Flash Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About Diggle's Latest Green Lantern Tease
The Flash is nearing the end of its eighth season, and the long-running The CW series is continuing to play with fans' expectations. Thanks to a string of recent cancellations, the series is one of the last remaining installments within the network's Arrowverse of shows — and in its most recent episode, it used that status to wrap up a long-running storyline started in the series finale of Arrow. Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "The Man in the Yellow Tie", below! Only look if you want to know! A subplot of the episode centered around Eobard Thawne / Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) being visited in his Lian Yu prison cell by John Diggle (David Ramsey).
Diggle asked Thawne, with his knowledge of advanced technology, to help open the mystical box that he's been carrying around for two years, but has not been able to open. Through a series of events, Thawne teased that accepting the offer within the box would set up Diggle's destiny, and revealed that opening it would let him see his life in other universes. Diggle witnessed what those alternate universes had to offer, but ultimately decided to reject it, because none of those instances provided him the ability to be with his family (who he had become estranged from amid his search for answers about the box). He then tossed the box aside and left.
This serves as the apparent culmination of several years worth of cameo appearances and teases about Diggle's "galactic destiny", and even given the state of the larger Arrowverse, the facts of it were surprising. Here are just a few reactions to The Flash's latest Diggle cameo.
Waste of Time
All that build up for what?
In #TheFlash they once again show off the box just for Diggle to throw it away and for it to disappear.
They may as well have put this idea on the chopping block because it was all just a waste of time pic.twitter.com/E2hy9GEGeV— Cyan (@Cyan95721448) June 16, 2022
Can't Believe This
No Green Lantern in the Arrowverse ☹️ hate this. I’ve been teased for over 2 yrs across 5 series just for Diggle to reject the ring…. I can’t believe this #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/GeeOoqmOhC— tiff🦇 (@twizzlytee) June 16, 2022
Disappointed
So all that speculation for 2 years just for Diggle to pass on the Green Lantern Core. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/H3V7WT45bR— B'Challa 🇬🇩 (@BreastWhisperer) June 16, 2022
Throw It Away
They teased us Green Lantern in the Arrowverse 2 years ago just for Diggle to throw it away 💀💀💀 #TheFlash— Ian Hawke from Alvin and the Chipmunks(ObiWan Era) (@TheConMan2036) June 16, 2022
So Weird
Devoting all that screen time to go “guess what diggle green lantern ring was fake, he’s doing the other spinoff” was SO WEIRD #TheFlash— Space (@spaceoperetta) June 16, 2022
Waste
For 2 years the #Arrowverse has been teasing John Diggle as #GreenLantern. His step-father's last name is Stewart, he had the ring. Then tonight, he just says he doesn't want it & throws it away. What a waste. #RIPArrowverse @CW_TheFlash @CWBatwoman@TheCWArrow@cwsupermanlois pic.twitter.com/cd142Rl4o5— Chicago Vince (@ChicagoVince) June 16, 2022
PLEASE
PLEASE tell me Diggle didn’t just give up the ring 😭 #CwFlash #FlashCW— Malik #BLM #StopAsianHate (@MalikTheRonin) June 16, 2022
Seriously
Let me get this right, CW! You have teased us all this time, THINK Diggle's gonna become Green Lantern all to have him just TOSS the box?! SERIOUSLY, CW?! #TheFlash— ᅠᅠ ᅠ𝐾𝑎𝑟𝑎 𝐷𝑎𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠 (@OfHeroine) June 16, 2022
Rebellious
Damn Diggle said no to the Guardians. Usually Hal Jordan is the rebellious Lantern. #TheFlash #JohnDiggle #GreenLantern pic.twitter.com/UehTq70aQ0— Kham G (@KhamGSkates) June 16, 2022
Cutting
LOL…John Diggle must have gotten word that the CW is cutting all these DC shows 😭😭😭 #TheFlash— if you wonder if i hate you, i do (@sammysimon92) June 16, 2022