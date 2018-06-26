Henry Cavill Shares ‘Justice League’ Behind-The-Scenes Video Revealing How Superman Flies

The DC Extended Universe’s Man of Steel, Henry Cavill, is taking fans behind-the-scenes of Justice League and showing how Superman flies.

Cavill shared a new video to Instagram that shows him strapped into a special machine to get in some flying practice.

“VIEWER WARNING! FOR ALL THOSE NEW EYES OUT THERE, I SHALL BE DRAWING THE CURTAIN BACK A WEE BIT IN THIS POST. VIEW AT YOUR OWN PERIL,” Cavill warned in his Instagram post. “If you are still here…let me show you behind the scenes on Justice League! Stunt team magic bringing Supes to life, John Williams and Hans Zimmer raising him to those lofty heights…..and then there’s me, who channelling a little bit of Spiderman with my hands….”

Cavill has played Superman in three DC Extended Universe films so far, debuting first in Man of Steel and then sharing the screen with the other members of the DC Comics Trinity in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His Superman returned to action in Justice League last year.

Cavill recently teased that he may be getting back into Superman’s blue suit pretty soon and he seems to have Superman on his mind lately, having just revealed what his favorite Superman comic book story.

Justice League is now available on home media.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.