“Superman” Gets the Opening Monologue in “Elseworlds” Part 3

As they did last night, when Grant Gustin read the “My name is Oliver Queen” monologue from Arrow, tonight’s episode of Supergirl gave the opening monologue an “Elseworlds” spin when John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) opened the episode.

In this case, he gets an “I am Superman” drop — which makes sense because at the start of the episode, he has used the Book of Destiny, granted to him by The Monitor, to transform the world into a totalitarian regime overseen by Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) — whose body is inhabited by Deegan’s mind.

Here’s what he had to say for himself:

“My name is John Deegan, and I’m from Gotham — a city in grave need of heroes. As a doctor at Arkham Asylum, I did my part by protecting this city from the criminally insane. The world didn’t understand my methods, so I worked in secret until one day when a cosmic being recognized my potential and gave me the chance to be something greater — someone greater. Now, I am…Superman.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover seems to be setting up Crisis on Infinite Earths, the maxi-series that redefined the DC multiverse and killed the original Barry Allen and Kara Zor-El. The tale has been teased since the earliest episodes of The Flash.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor in the event, admitted. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is Crisis on Infinite Earths. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Charmed. New episodes of both will return in January.