Here’s What Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo in ‘Shazam!’ Would’ve Been

As you’ve probably heard by now, Henry Cavill is reportedly stepping away from his role as Superman in the live-action DC Universe, after appearing in just three films over the course of five years. According to insiders, Warner Bros. was attempting to negotiate a Superman cameo in the upcoming Shazam! film, and that’s when talks with Cavill fell apart. He turned down the cameo, and the two sides parted ways.

So what would Cavill’s cameo in Shazam! looked like had the negotiations gone through? According to The Wrap reporter and known DC insider Umberto Gonzalez, it was set to take place at the very end of the movie.

After the news of Cavil’s exit was made public on Wednesday morning, Gonzalez took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the entire situation. After talking about the potential of Cavill getting a new deal, the scooper took a moment to reveal exactly where Superman was supposed to appear in Shazam!

“For what it’s worth,” Gonzalez began, “the Superman cameo in Shazam! was supposed to be Clark at the end of the movie meeting with Billy Batson, the kid who [turns into] Shazam, telling him ‘Hey, we’re gonna keep an eye on you,’ that kind of thing.”

This small moment would have been the key to tying the characters in Shazam! to the rest of the Justice League. It could have even led to Shazam appearing alongside Superman in a future Justice League movie. Unfortunately, due to the failed negotiations, that cameo isn’t going to be happening, and Cavill is done with the role of Superman.

With Superman out, there’s always a chance that another DC character could appear in Shazam!, but there has been no word as to whether or not that will actually be the case.

Shazam!, directed by David Sandberg and starring Zachary Levi, is set to arrive in theaters on April 5, 2019.