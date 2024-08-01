Superman: James Gunn Teases Post Production Work

James Gunn’s Superman movie may have recently wrapped production, but that doesn’t mean the filmmaker gets a break. On Thursday, Gunn took to Threads and replied to a fan asking if he was taking a short break following wrapping on Superman or if he’d be moving on to another project right away. In his response, Gunn explained that there’s plenty of post-production work on Superman to be done and it’s something that he’ll be working on while shooting the second season of Peacemaker.

“Post production — editing, sound, VFX, etc. — is still a full-time job, especially on a movie as gargantuan as Superman,” Gunn wrote. “I’ll be doing that while shooting some Peacemaker episodes.”

Earlier this week, Gunn shared on Instagram that production on Superman had wrapped, sharing a photo of the film’s Norway set fearing himself along with Peter Safran, David Corenswet, and members of the film’s cast and crew. The film is set to open in theaters next July.

“And that’s a wrap,” Gunn’s post reads. “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set – and for that I am forever grateful. ❤️ (Photo from our first week of shooting in Svalbard Norway.)”

What is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.