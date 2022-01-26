Superman & Lois Fans React to that SPOILER Twist

Tuesday night’s episode of Superman & Lois, “The Thing in the Mines” was a big one. With Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) having been experiencing painful episodes and “visions” since the season premiere that were only getting worse and with showrunner Todd Helbing having previously confirmed the full reveal of a certain major villain, fans tuned in ready to see exactly what the thing in the mines—the thing causing Superman all the problems—make its debut. But the episode gave fans way more than they bargained for and they have a lot to say about it.

Warning: spoilers beyond this point for this week’s episode of Superman & Lois, “The Thing in the Mines”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode, a monstrous figure in a green suit blasts its way out of the mines and begins attacking Superman. With its bulky, full-body suit and the cables and mechanisms on it, the suit was a reasonably close match for the early appearances of Doomsday, the creature that killed Superman. However, it was soon revealed that the creature in the suit wasn’t Doomsday at all. Instead, it’s Bizarro, a twisted doppelganger of Superman who is definitely not Doomsday. The reveal was a big surprise for Superman & Lois fans and they’ve lit up social media with their reaction to the reveal. For most, it was the excitement that it’s Bizarro and not Doomsday, but for others, it’s the twist itself, though not everyone is especially impressed, with some noting how the show continuously teases one thing only to deliver something else.

No matter the reaction, Bizarro has Superman & Lois fans talking. You can read on to see what they have to say and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

That title card

https://twitter.com/mackadixon/status/1486176428265963526?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Even cooler

https://twitter.com/TwinskiesDj/status/1486176307021070340?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Invested

https://twitter.com/thejerseymonk/status/1486173890128879618?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bizarro!

https://twitter.com/SammyHain/status/1486171866423201794?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No one is who they’re supposed to be

https://twitter.com/William06459490/status/1486170569817079810?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bait and switch