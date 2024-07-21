Superman & Lois Final Season Teaser Trailer Released

Superman is dead — at least that’s what the new teaser trailer for the final season of The CW’s Superman & Lois wants viewers to think. The network released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming final season of the DC series and with it revealed that the full Season 4 trailer will be released on Saturday, July 7th during San Diego Comic-Con. In the teaser, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) tells an unseen person that Superman is dead and “can we please just enjoy the moment.” You can check it out for yourself below.

When Does Superman & Lois Return?

Superman & Lois is set to return for its fourth and final season on Thursday, October 17th with a 2-hour premiere airing at 8 pm ET. The final season of the series is set to have ten episodes.

“I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f–king awesome,” The CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz revealed in a recent interview. “It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I’ve cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven’t even gotten to the finale yet. It’s Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening. It’s a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc.”

As for what to expect in the final season, series star Elizabeth Tulloch has previously said that the final season — and especially the season premiere — is “bananas” and “emotional”.

“It’s bananas,” Tulloch explained. “It’s emotional. What they did was based on one of the comics. It was a very bold decision on their part to do this and to pull it off for the first episode of Season 4.”

The Final Season of Superman & Lois Sees Some Cast Changes

As one of just four original shows renewed by The CW for the 2023-2024 season, it was announced that there would be significant changes to the series’ cast for Season 4 — particularly in terms of the number of series regulars. Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) were all demoted to recurring or guest star roles, Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent),and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) as series regulars with Cudlitz promoted to series regular and the addition of Douglas Smith as Jimmy Olsen.