Superman & Lois Isn’t New Tonight, Here’s When The CW Series Returns

The second season of The CW’s Superman & Lois has been a challenging one for the titular characters and everyone in their orbit. Over the course of recent episodes, fans of the Arrowverse series have seen Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) deal with the arrival of the strange Bizarro version of himself as well as being arrested for treason and then, the tragic murder of Bizarro by now-rogue Department of Defense officer Anderson (Ian Bohen) while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) investigates dangerous cult leader Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) who has not only impacted Lois’ family by way of her sister Lucy (Jenna Dewan) but may have nefarious plans for the world at large. On top of that, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) was busted for the use of X-Kryptonite, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) was seriously injured fighting Bizarro, and Lana Lang’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) marriage is falling apart amidst her mayoral run. It’s a lot, especially after last week’s death of Bizarro, but fans hoping to tune in tonight to find out what’s next will have to wait just a bit longer. Superman & Lois isn’t new tonight — but you won’t have to wait too long for a new episode.

Tonight, The CW is rebroadcasting “The Inverse Method”, the fourth episode of the season. This episode sees Lois track down and confront her sister, Lucy, about Ally Allston’s cult while Clark deals with increasingly painful visions. The episode originally aired on February 1st. As for when Superman & Lois will return with a new episode, fortunately for fans the break isn’t very long. New episodes return on Tuesday, March 22nd with the episode “Into Oblivion”. That episode will see the return of John Henry who is apparently recovering from his injuries, but according to the episode synopsis, Clark and Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) soon begin to become concerned about changes in John Henry and fear something is terribly wrong.

You can check out the synopsis for “Into Oblivion” for yourself below.

CHANGES – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Tayler Buck) notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Into Oblivion” will debut on March 22, before a new episode of Naomi.