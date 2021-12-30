Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Multiple Villains for Season 2

The CW’s newest Arrowverse series, Superman & Lois, will return for its second season in just a couple of weeks and while the show’s first season saw Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and his family ultimately emerge victorious in their fight against Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), the hero and his loved ones will have new challenges to face in Season 2 — and according to series showrunner Todd Helbing, there will be multiple villains for Clark Kent and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) in the show’s sophomore season.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via Gamesradar), Helbing explained that viewers will know very quickly what direction Season 2 of the fan-favorite series will take and that there’s a villain coming that will be a “massive headache” for Clark.

“The fans are going to know the path we are going down really quickly,” Helbing said. “In a really good way, the Superman issue he has is driving the issues he has as a dad. This is a particular villain, the more I talk about the more people are going to figure out who it is. But Superman is dealing with an enemy that is going to be a massive headache for him.”

Helbing continued, “There are multiple villains, really. Both villains affect Clark and Lois personally. We start out with one villain that is really more Superman, while setting up the Lois villain. They are not working together, but they hand off in a cool way this season. One of them comes to the forefront and, in a lot of ways, is more powerful than the other one. It will take the whole team, in a different way than last year, to stop this person.”

You can check out the official episode synopsis for the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois, “What Lies Beneath”, below.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, January 11th at 8/7c on The CW.