Superman & Lois: “The Ties That Bind” Preview Teases Superman’s Catastrophic Visions

The CW has released a preview for “The Ties That Bind”, the upcoming second episode of Superman & Lois‘s second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, January 18th and from what we see in the preview will find Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) having strange visions—visions that appear to show world destruction. These distressing visions will see Clark open up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), though he may find himself needing to turn to someone else for help.

The episode will also see Lois experience some challenges with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik), her business partner at the local paper while Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) relationship with Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows more complicated due to the arrival of Natalie (Tayler Buck). The episode will be directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci.

Season 2 of Superman & Lois seems poised to present its titular characters with some new challenges, including the hero’s relationship with the military thanks to his new liaison Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen), something that we got a taste of in the series premiere and showrunner Todd Helbing spoke about recently as well

“America benefited from where he landed, but if you’re Superman—or on our show, because he’s Clark Kent and because he had these fantastic parents—he has a responsibility not just to Smallville or to Kansas or to America, but to the world,” Helbing said.

“Sam Lane had done that job forever, and he obviously has all of the benefit of knowing who Superman really is, that he’s married to his daughter, their history, all of that,” Helbing continued, speaking about the liaison shift. “He can get away with things and hide things in a way that someone coming in who doesn’t know that secret wouldn’t be able to do. We’re playing all of that in conjunction with the idea that if you have someone like Superman at your disposal, and you’re a country, you want that person fighting for you.”

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Ties That Bind” airs on January 18th.