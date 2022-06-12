Superman & Lois: "Worlds War Bizarre" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Worlds War Bizarre", the upcoming fourteenth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 21st. After discovering that Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) can actually drain people of their life force with her powers — including Superman's abilities — things went from bad to worse in last week's "All Is Lost" when she successfully did just that. Now, Ally is more powerful than ever and has begun the merge of Earth with the Inverse World. But Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) may be down but he's not dead and that means Lana-Rho (Emmanuelle Chriqui) is up, tasked with killing the hero and as you can see in the photos, things get pretty tense.

According to the synopsis, and as we saw in the previously released preview, Superman is down his powers entirely, making him more vulnerable than ever, but it's a situation that may see those around him step up to save the day before it's too late. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

PENULTIMATE – A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father who seems more human now than ever. Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston's (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Michael Narducci.

"Worlds War Bizarre" will air on Tuesday, June 21st. You can also check out the synopsis for the Season 2 finale, "Waiting for Superman" here.