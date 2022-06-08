Superman & Lois: "World War Bizarre" Preview Released

✖

This week's episode of Superman & Lois, "All Is Lost", took a stunning turn when Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) unleashed her terrifying new powers and drained Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) of his own, nearly killing him in the process. The hero survives, but he's not going to be up to fighting speed anytime soon something that is made abundantly clear in a preview for the next episode of The CW series. The network has released a preview for "Words War Bizarre", the fourteenth episode of Superman & Lois' second season and you can check it out for yourself below.

As you can see, Superman/Clark Kent is not in a good place in "Worlds War Bizarre". He's survived Ally's attack, but is weak and, in his own words "not getting better". It doesn't seem like his Kryptonian powers are returning. It's a situation that leaves Earth pretty vulnerable, but also means that Clark will have to step up as Superman in a different way — we see Lois giving him a pep talk about his heart as Superman.

But heart may not be enough. The final moments of this week's episode, Ally makes a major move in her plan to merge the Inverse Earth and the actual Earth, and we see her physically pulling the two worlds towards each other. She also instructed Lana Rho kill Superman now that he's in a weakened state. With the way things are shaping up, the stakes are higher than ever — though for Emmanuelle Chriqui who plays both Lana Cushing and Lana-Rho, getting to play the "bad" version of her character has been fun.

"It's so fun and different," Chriqui said. "Lana Lang is so the do-gooder and Lana-Rho is the complete opposite, so it'll be interesting to see where they take that. Adam Rayner and I were talking about how funny it is that Tal-Rho in the 'real world' has no idea that Lana is his wife in the Bizarro World."

Fans will have a little bit of a wait to see what's next now that Superman is seemingly powerless and Ally's setting her dire plan in motion. Superman & Lois will not air a new episode next week. Instead, "World War Bizarre" will air on Tuesday, June 21st.