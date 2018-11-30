Adi Shankar Joins ‘Superman vs the Ku Klux Klan’ Movie as a Producer

Adi Shankar, the producer behind Netflix Castlevania and the upcoming Devil May Cry animated series, has joined Superman vs. the Ku Klux Klan as a producer.

Shankar is teaming with PaperChase Films (The Kindergarten Teacher, Skin) and Marc Rosen (Sense 8, The After) on the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Superheroes operate outside the scope of law and offer us hope that someone will rise up and protect us when government and other institutions cannot or will not. This story shows the power of the superhero mythology and it’s tangible impact on the physical world,” Shankar said in a statement.

“Adi Shankar has long been inspired to fight for just causes; he has successfully taken on the status quo and broken barriers long seen as insurmountable. This story highlights the power of the people against the alarming resurgence of some the darkest chapters of our country’s past. It is as historical as it is timely, as the nation is once again facing challenges to the principles of truth, justice and ‘The American Way’,” said Rosen.

Superman vs. the Ku Klux Klan is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Rick Bowers. The book chronicles the story of Stetson Kennedy, who went undercover to infiltrate the KKK during its resurgence following World War II. Stetson then teamed with the Anti-Defamation League and the producers of the Superman radio show The Adventures of Superman to expose the KKK through a 16-part story starring the Man of Steel.

At a time when law enforcement and authority figures were turning a blind eye to the KKK’s activities, the serialized Superman broadcast, titled “Clan of the Fiery Cross,” helped to galvanize citizens, artists, and civil rights groups to push back against the hate group’s agenda.

The film is currently in development, with casting announcements and more news forthcoming.

Shankar is riding a wave of popularity, with the Devil May Cry announcement coming soon after the well-received release of Castlevania Season Two. Castlevania will return to Netflix for a third season, its longest yet. Shankar spoke to ComicBook.com about developing the adaptation.

“[Castlevania] is something I knew I liked, and then we recruited other people to work on the show who are all fans, right?” Shankar said. “That’s why we said that the show was made by fans for fans, but I had no idea that the fan-base was large at all. I try to, in my life and in this career, reject the idea of running towards whatever is popular at the moment…because then you end up in that weird vapid zone where you’re not really doing things that speak to you. I’m just like, ‘Yo, we made this show.’ And the fact that it’s such a juggernaut for Netflix is crazy.”

Are you excited about Superman vs. the Ku Klux Klan? Let us know in the comments!