Aquaman’s Michael Beach to Guest Star on Swamp Thing

It looks like actor Michael Beach is moving from one James Wan project right into another. The veteran actor of The 100 and Sons of Anarchy fame had a small, yet important role in 2018’s DC hit Aquaman, playing Jesse, the father of the villainous Black Manta. Wan, the film’s director, is now executive producing another project based on DC Comics, the Swamp Thing TV series on DC Universe. It seems as though the duo enjoyed working together on the film, because Beach has just landed a guest spot in the first season of Swamp Thing.

According to Deadline, Beach will guest star on Swamp Thing as a character named Nathan Ellery, described as a “no-nonsense businessman with a ruthless streak.” Nathan arrives in the town of Marais, where the show takes place, as a clean and polished CEO, but he’s hiding plenty of secrets beneath the seemingly-calm demeanor.

Recently, Beach appeared in several talked-about films in addition to his heavy slate of TV work. He played Frank Hunt in the critically acclaimed Barry Jenkins film, If Beale Street Could Talk, and followed that up with a role on the recent Netflix hit, Rim of the World.

Beach joins an already stellar cast on Swamp Thing, led by Crystal Reed, Derek Mears, Will Patton, Jennifer Beals, Maria Sten, Andy Bean, and Virginia Madsen.

Like most of the other shows on DC Universe, Swamp Thing is leaning in to the R-rated freedoms afforded by the streaming platform. According to star Derek Mears, who plays the titular creature, this really helps elevate the series.

“The show in general, the one thing that I’m really happy about is the fact that not once have I heard the word superhero,” Mears said. “I mean he is a superhero in a sense, but what they’re looking for in the show is that dark horror edge, which made me very excited because that separates us from all the other superhero shows that are out there.”

“It’s an origin story of acceptance and growth as the character Alec Holland is trying to figure out what he’s become as this swamp creature.” Mears continued. “And we all related to that with our own personal humanity. We have those days where we’re like, ‘What’s the point? Who am I?’ And so, it delves into those more adult themes of what that is, and also, falling down the dark well of madness when we start getting existential and dealing with our own personal existential crises, as also we see them through the Alec Holland character.”

Swamp Thing premieres on May 31st on DC Universe.