‘Swamp Thing’ Adds ‘Westworld’ Star Leonardo Nam in Key Role

The live-action corner of DC Universe is about to get a little freaky, as the new streaming service gears up for the debut of Swamp Thing.

The new gothic horror series will forego the campiness of the original movies and spinoff show, and instead embrace the terror that made Alan Moore’s DC Comics run a hit among fans. And now they’ve recruited another talented actor to help out, as Westworld‘s Leondardo Nam has joined the cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report from Deadline, Nam will be playing CDC employee Harlan Edwards, who will be Abby Arcane’s ally in her attempts to investigate a deadly virus infecting a Louisiana swamp. Edwards is described as a gay man and Abby’s second in command.

Nam has played Delos technician Felix Lutz, who has been coerced in to aiding with Thandie Newton’s Maeve over the two seasons of the series.

The synopsis for Swamp Thing teases what kind of mystery fans can expect when the series hits DC Universe:

“Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.”

The series is being guided by Aquaman director James Wan, who is returning to his horror roots with the series. Wan addressed the tone of Swamp Thing in a recent interview with CBR.

“We want to lean more into the Gothic horror/romance aspect of it,” said Wan.

He went on to explain the series’ influences, revealing it will also be focused on Alec Holland’s journey after the accident that makes him into the titular creature.

“It’s a human story,” Wan said. “Basically, it’s Beauty and the Beast. It’s about this guy struggling to find his humanity as he’s transforming and becoming more and more of a monster.”

Series writer Gary Dauberman previously explained that Swamp Thing will be taking a R-rated approach for the new series.

“We always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” Dauberman told /Film. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

Swamp Thing will premiere on DC Universe sometime later this year.