Sweet Tooth Blooper Reel Released By Netflix

During today's Geeked Week presentation, Netflix released a blooper reel from the first season of Sweet Tooth, which debuted on the streaming service last week. The series is an adaptation of Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series. Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran are executive producers on the series. Sweet Tooth stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin, and Will Forte. Here's the synopsis:

"Ten years ago 'The Great Crumble' wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the show's producers discusses their future plans for the series. "We had to deal with that a little bit because a year and a half between episode one and two for him," showrunner Jim Mickle said. "He aged quite a bit during then, but thankfully he stayed his sweet little Gus self. So, we don't know. It's hard to predict anything. I think that's one thing that we've learned from the beginning of all this is, you can't predict anything. So, we take it as it comes. Season one was amazing and we'd love to get to do more, if the world will have us."

"It's a coming of age story," executive producer Beth Schwartz added. "So, in a coming of age story you see your protagonist grow and go through different stages of their life."

Lemire said, "I was lucky when I was doing the book, I don't have to worry about the character aging. I always knew that if it was adapted that would have to change as well, most likely, to reflect more of Gus's awakening and his change would be reflected in his physical presence as well. So, I think it it's built into the story to work if they're lucky enough to get to do more."

What do you think? Sweet Tooth Season One is streaming now on Netflix.