Sweet Tooth Showrunner Details Season 2 Beginning Almost Immediately After First

Even though it's been two years since the first season of Sweet Tooth, the new episodes of the show pick up almost immediately where it ended before. Not unlike putting down the first trade paperback collection of Sweet Tooth and then picking up the second volume, the action is nearly seamless from season to season. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for the series, we asked showrunner Jim Mickle if it's easier or more difficult to stage the action of the show like its happening just minutes later from where it ended before.

"It's good because you get into this thing of how much of a reset do you do?" Mickle said. "Because you're literally picking up a scene or two later in some cases, and there's some things that need to continue on exactly. That's a really good question. I watch Succession. It's always interesting how Succession between episodes are jumping four months at sometimes, right? It's like, what? And I don't know how you would do that. I think you'd be constantly sort of worried about the continuity of things. So I liked it in this case because it felt like a really good ... I love that touchpoint at the end of season one. Kind of always knew that that's where season one wanted to end. And then this season really felt like we could sort of dig right into the promise of the season right away and not have to do a whole new setup."

One thing that viewers will immediately see, despite a slim margin of time between the two seasons, is the make-up effects used to create the hybrid kids has gotten a major boost from the season one finale to the season two premiere. This was something that the series' executive producers wanted to tackle, in part because the other hybrids are such a big part of the story.

(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

"Season two, we brought in a whole new hybrid department," Mickle added. "A designer named Jane O'Kane came in and headed up this amazing department, and we just really made that promise of we're going to stay as in-camera as possible, and what are the things that we can achieve that we think we can achieve in an episodic series in terms of puppetry and prosthetics? And a lot of those kids have really incredibly limited hours. And so it was the biggest challenge of the season, and at times it nearly broke us, but I'm glad we committed to it because they're great."

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. with the new season set to premiere on Thursday, April 27.

Here's the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth Season 2: "As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."