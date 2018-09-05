Batwoman: Taylor Swift Congratulates Ruby Rose on Landing Role

Rose’s casting as Batwoman in DC’s Arrowverse TV Universe has set off some major shockwaves throughout the fandom. A lot of fans have been totally behind the notion of an LGBTQ icon like Rose playing Kate Kane/Batwoman – and yet, there’s also been a fair amount of blowback that’s also come with the casting. Well, Ruby Rose has a lot of friends in some high places who are now showing their support – and that includes pop star icon Taylor Swift!

The blowback against Rose’s casting as Batwoman has ranged from criticism of Rose’s acting talent, to the fact that, somehow, some people think that Rose ‘LGBTQ enough,’ if you can believe it. Thanks to this latest example of toxic fandom, Ruby Rose has deactivated comments on her social media accounts, so it’s especially nice to see big, influential figures like Taylor Swift sticking up for her. For our part, the early concept art of Rose as Batwoman has looked promising, and she’s been an exciting part of movie projects like Resident Evil 7, xXx 3, and more recently The Meg. With that kind of charisma and swagger, it’s not hard to imagine Rose being a breakout hit as Batwoman, as well.

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman will debut in the next Arrowverse crossover, which will take place in December and be centered around Kate Kane / Batwoman’s encounter with the heroes of Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow. After that, it’s speculated that Rose’s Batwoman solo series will start filming in spring 2019, supposedly for a mid-season premiere. That will bring The CW’s DC TV count up to six (Supergirl, Arrow, Flash, Legends, Black Lightning, Batwoman), making the franchise that much bigger (and more diverse) for fans. In addition, there will be a Titans series debuting on the DC Universe streaming service this all, as well.

Catch Batwoman’s debut when the Arrowverse shows (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning) return on The CW this fall.