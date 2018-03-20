‘Teen Titans’ and ‘Titans’ Get “Special” One-Shots To Set Up Relaunches

Coming in June, DC will release one-shot Special issues for Titans and Teen Titans, setting up new, post-Metal status quos for the series ahead of likely relaunches in July.

Assuming the creative teams in the one-shots will carry over to the next arcs of the series (or, as seems more likely, the new volumes of them), it appears that Suicide Squad scribe Adam Glass will join artist Robson Rocha for Teen Titans, while Titans itself will retain its previous creative team of Dan Abnett and Paul Pelletier.

The most likely change to Titans will be the absence of Wally West, who was a central focus in the Rebirth volume but will seemingly be preoccupied with “Flash War” following last week’s issue, in which he broke with the rest of the Titans.

You can see the official solicitation text for both issues below, and the covers in the attached image gallery.

TEEN TITANS SPECIAL #1

Written by ADAM GLASS

Art by ROBSON ROCHA and others

Cover by ROBSON ROCHA and TREVOR SCOTT

Robin, Kid Flash and Red Arrow are sick of the super-hero status quo, and if the adults won’t do anything about it, you’d better believe these teenagers will! Following the shocking events of NO JUSTICE, don’t miss this special oversized issue that sets the stage for a fearless new direction that will change the Teen Titans forever!

ONE-SHOT • On sale JUNE 27 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

TITANS SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by PAUL PELLETIER and others

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON

It’s the dawn of a new age of TITANS! The events of METAL and NO JUSTICE have left the team in tatters, but a strange new threat has emerged to lead Nightwing to reassemble the Titans with a mix of old blood and new. A rash of metahuman power fluctuations are threatening people around the globe, and only the friends who grew up as superheroes can help those whose powers have grown out of control! It all starts here in this special issue kicking off a bold new direction!

ONE-SHOT • On sale JUNE 13 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T+