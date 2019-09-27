Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans Parodies Avengers: Endgame

Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans is out on digital platforms now, and fans are enjoying the madcap crossover so far. A couple of people on Twitter caught the attention of the rest of the Internet as they spotted a scene in the film that looks awfully familiar. When the Titans are up against an immense threat, they get help from a staggering number of allies who come out of little portals. It didn’t take people long to think that the show was parodying the emotional moment in Avengers: Endgame.

As fans are all too aware, when Thanos has Captain America up against the ropes in that film, and the Avenger is standing alone, he receives a message from a previously thought to be dusted Falcon. This leads to a bunch of portals opening and all the victims of The Snap to rush onto the battlefield while the triumphant score swells in the background. The Teen Titans Go! clip might hit a little close to home in that regard.

LOOOOL THEY REALLY PARODIED ENDGAME pic.twitter.com/vzZV6Zv6Xg — Stalgia (@NotMrNostalgia) September 26, 2019

Funny enough, fans are also claiming that the film cribbed from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as the heroes flowing forth from the portals are all alternate versions of the team. Some pretty inspired choices are hiding among the other Titans, one very hilarious nod to Young Justice is especially noteworthy. Of course, these sorts of moments are not limited to just Spider-Man, so that’s probably an incidental connection at best.

Meg Syv is one of the storyboard artists on Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans, and she wanted to put the brakes on all this Endgame talk once and for all on Twitter. Syv tweeted that she took a very long time to board the scene in question and it all happened before the Marvel Studios smash hit was even in theaters. It is unfortunate that the Internet was a little too quick on the draw here, because it would be hysterical to poke fun at that massive property in a setting like the Teen Titans Go! universe.

this took me 1092350239834093457052982345 years to board and Endgame wasn’t out yet don’t do me dirty like this https://t.co/XU1WMt9WHT — Meg Syv (@BluDragonGal) September 27, 2019

The Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans full breakdown is below:

“In TEEN TITANS GO! vs TEEN TITANS, villains from each of their universe join forces to pit the Titan teams against each other.They’ll need to set aside their differences and work together to combat Trigon, Hexagon, and Santa to save the multiverse.”

Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! share the same primary voice cast (Hynden Walch’s Starfire, Greg Cipes’ Beast Boy, Scott Menville’s Robin, Khary Payton’s Cyborg, and Tara Strong’s Raven)

Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans is available on digital now and will be available on home video October 15th.